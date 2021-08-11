Vaccination on amid bumps

On the fourth day of mass vaccination campaign across the country, people thronged into vaccination centers as part of their life saving effort. However, many people were seen returning without vaccination due to lack of adequate dose of vaccines. Those who are not interested in getting vaccinated through online registration are gathering at centers.

People were seen standing in long lines since Tuesday morning for vaccines in Badda, Khilgaon, Jatrabari, Sayedabad and other areas of the capital. Many people could not get vaccinated even after standing in line for a long time. However, the freedom fighters, the elderly and the disabled are being vaccinated on a priority basis.

In all the unions and wards of the country, the lines of vaccine aspirants became turned huddled since the Fajr prayers on Tuesday. With hygiene rules neglected, several irregularities have reportedly taken place in different places.

Though the vaccination is scheduled to start at 9 am to continue till 3 pm, it was completed in most of the centers after 12 noon.

Apart from the ongoing immunization centers in the capital, 54 temporary booths have been set up in 54 wards of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and 75 in 75 wards of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

At around 11 am, 350 people were vaccinated at the Hatirpul Vaccination Center of DSCC. Even then, more than 500 vaccine aspirants were waiting outside.

The center allocated 350 doses of vaccine a day, but more than a thousand people came for vaccination. The vaccination was completed within two hours.

Rejaul Islam, who came to the center to get vaccinated, said, "I have been standing in line for a long time

and now I hear that vaccination is over. Why are we being called and harassed? We are leaving work. Thus I have been wandering for three days to get vaccinated, can't get vaccinated. Why are we being cheated like that?"

"The vaccination started at 9am. Many were called and vaccinated. However, I did not get vaccinated from standing in line. I have heard that 210 men have been vaccinated here today (Tuesday), but half of the people in line is yet to be vaccinated. Now they are saying that vaccination is no more for today," said Jshim Uddin, a vaccine aspirant.

Asked about this, ASM Ferdous Alam, Councilor, Ward No. 18 of DSCC, said, "We are still administrating 350 doses every day, but there are more than a thousand people standing in line since morning. So how do we vaccinate the rest of the people? This is because of the vaccine crisis."

From August 7, the nationwide mass vaccination campaign started. And in the first three days, a total of 4,450,148 doses have been administrated. Of these, 41 lakh people have taken the first dose.

Vaccination of Rohingyas against coronavirus has started in Ukhia and Teknaf camps in Cox's Bazar. Rohingya men and women aged 55 and above have been vaccinated in every camp since 9 am on Tuesday. Earlier in the morning, representatives of the Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commission (RRRC) and camp in-charges of their respective camps inaugurated the vaccination program.

Vaccination is being conducted in separate booths for men and women at 10 centers in Nayapara registered camp, Shalban, Jadimura and Leda Rohingya camps in Teknaf. The people of the donor agencies including the DGHS are cooperating in this. Besides, APBN members are working to prevent chaos. More than one and a half thousand Rohingyas have been vaccinated in these centers on the first day.











