226 more dengue patients hospitalized

The country recorded 226 more dengue patients detected in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 211 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka while 15 were hospitalized outside Dhaka.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is

915. Of them, 852 patients are taking treatment in capital's different hospitals while 63 are taking outside the capital.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) received eighteen reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year.

According to statistics, a total of 4,979 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals of the country including that of the capital, from January 1 this year to August 8. Among them, 4,046 patients have recovered.





