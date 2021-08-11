Another ferry rams into Padma Bridge pillar

The Shipping Ministry on Tuesday suspended ferry service with heavy vehicles from Munsiganj's Shimulia to Madaripur's Banglabazar route through river Padma following two incidents of collision of two Ro Ro ferries with the Padma Bridge pillars for the second time in two weeks.

The ferry service will remain off until the river's current comes under control for smooth operation. But ferries will be allowed to continue carrying lighter vehicles like private cars, ambulances and microbuses through the channel.

During the period, ferries

carrying heavy vehicles with goods and passengers will use two other alternative routes from Paturia of Manikganj to Daulatdia of Rajbari and Harina of Chandpur to Alubazar of Shariyatpur.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Tuesday made the disclosure after a meeting with the high officials of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) held in his ministry at Secretariat.

Ministry's Secretary Mesbah Uddin Chowdhury, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) Chairman Syed Md. Tajul Islam and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Chairman Comodor Golam Sadiq attended the meeting among others.

In the meeting, the recommendations of the probe body formed to investigate the reasons of July 23 ferry collision with the bridges pillar number 17 was discussed.

The ministry convened the emergency meeting to discuss the issue and finalise its course of actions after the second time collision with the pillar number 10 of the same bridge on Monday (August 9).

The ferry 'Bir Srestho Jahangir' crashed into pillar no-10 of the Padma Bridge in Munshiganj on Monday night, leaving five people injured.

Earlier, the ferry Shah Jalal hit the pillar-17 of the Padma Bridge on July 23 while plying on the Banglabazar and Shimulia route. But, it didn't damage much.

Following the second time collision, BIWTC suspended its two staff acting master officer Delwarul Islam and wheel sukani Abul Kalam Azad of 'Bir Srestho Jahangir' in connection with the collision.

The suspended staff will get their allowance during the suspension period as per the rule and a departmental case will be lodged against them on time, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

It also said the BIWTC also formed a five-member committee, headed by BIWTC Director (technical) Md Rashedul Islam, to probe the incident.

Other members of the body are: BIWTC General Manager (Marine) Hashemur Rahman Chowdhury, BIWTA Director (Maintenance and Operation) M. Shahjahan, BIWTC AGM (Engineering) Md Rubeluzzaman and AGM (Marine) Ahmed Ali.

The probe body has been asked to submit the report to the chairman of BIWTC within three working days after completion of the investigation.

Regarding the ministry initiative, Kahlid Mahmud said that the Padma bridge is a matter of our prestige and pride. Repeated collision with the bridge is unfortunate and embarrassing for the government. The masters and sukani's must have to operate vessels carefully.







