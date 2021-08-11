Video
C-19 inoculation starts in Rohingya camps

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Diplomatic Correspondent

The government started vaccination against Covid-19 at Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar district on Tuesday to inoculate 48,000 Rohingyas in the first phase.
Trained nurses of BRAC gave vaccines to the Rohingyas at camps 1-East, 8-East and No 13 in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar.
The inoculation drive will take place from 9:30am to 2:30pm till August 18.
As part of its involvement in the vaccination programme of the government,
Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP) of BRAC organized the campaign titled 'Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign for Rohingya Community'.
As per the government instruction, those aged 55 or above will be vaccinated.
Only the refugees, who have the 'Family Counting Number', an identification mark given by the government when they arrived in Bangladesh from Myanmar, will get the facility for vaccination.
BRAC's field level employees and volunteers will help those who will come for vaccination by giving them proper information and guidance regarding the vaccination.
BRAC aided by the government took up the programme for bringing Rohingyas under vaccination programme along with the country's large number of people.
Hasina Akhter Huq, Area Director of HCMP of BRAC, said BRAC stood beside the government since the start of Covid-19 for facing the challenge of pandemic.
As part of our commitment, BRAC is now implementing the initiative to strengthen the government's vaccination programme, she said.
"We welcomed the initiative to vaccinate the host community as well as Rohingyas," she said.


