Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 August, 2021, 8:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Second highest 264 C-19 deaths in a week

Death toll crosses 23,000 mark

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Staff Correspondent

The country logged the second highest 264 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday. This was the second time after August 5 that the virus claimed 264 lives. With this, the country's death tally now crossed the 23,000-mark.  Some 11,164 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,376,322.       
Besides, 14,903 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 89.71 per cent and taking the total number of recovery to 1,234,762, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   
The country logged positivity rate of 23.54 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.76 per cent and the death rate remains at 1.68 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 708 labs across the country tested 47,424 samples.
Of the deceased, the Dhaka division saw the highest 92 deaths followed by 60 in Chattogram, 27 in Khulna, 25 in Rajshahi, 18 in Mymensingh, 17 in Sylhet, 14 in Rangpur, and 11 in Barishal divisions.
Meanwhile, the daily deaths among women rose
to 110 against a male death toll of 154.
However, the country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.32 million lives and infected over 204.3 million people across the world till Tuesday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
More than 183.4 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Writ with HC against eavesdropping of private phone conversations
JOSTLE FOR jabs
Former police officer Babul denied bail
China virus cases rise as Delta variant challenges Beijing
Messi worth $34.6m per year
More people will be quizzed: CID Chief
DGHS closes 7 medical centres for anomalies
Indian HC to accept visa applications from today


Latest News
HC orders to admit 19 twins to VNSC
PM's online engagement tripled as pandemic grips Bangladesh
All offices, transport services resume Wednesday
Sinopharm's 17 lakh more vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
Canadian minister begins 3-day virtual visit to Bangladesh
Mamata distributes relief standing in knee-deep water
Taliban captures 7th Afghan provincial capital
MDs to raise demand for lifting interest rate limits
Writ in HC to stop eavesdropping on phone
BIWTA revokes 60 per cent fare hike
Most Read News
Sayonara Tokyo, bonjour Paris
Drive against anti-social activities must not end at the tails
Nagasaki marks atomic bomb anniversary with sombre ceremony
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud visits 'Bangabandhu Corner'
Banks to start normal operation hours from tomorrow
Delivering disability inclusive reproductive health services
Tigers wrap-up Aussies for 62 to hold trophy 4-1
New gas field with 68b CFT reserve found at Zakiganj
World shudders at ‘terrifying’ UN climate report
No decision yet on reopening of edn institutions, tourist spots
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft