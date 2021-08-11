Second highest 264 C-19 deaths in a week

The country logged the second highest 264 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday. This was the second time after August 5 that the virus claimed 264 lives. With this, the country's death tally now crossed the 23,000-mark. Some 11,164 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,376,322.

Besides, 14,903 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 89.71 per cent and taking the total number of recovery to 1,234,762, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 23.54 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.76 per cent and the death rate remains at 1.68 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 708 labs across the country tested 47,424 samples.

Of the deceased, the Dhaka division saw the highest 92 deaths followed by 60 in Chattogram, 27 in Khulna, 25 in Rajshahi, 18 in Mymensingh, 17 in Sylhet, 14 in Rangpur, and 11 in Barishal divisions.

Meanwhile, the daily deaths among women rose

to 110 against a male death toll of 154.

However, the country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.32 million lives and infected over 204.3 million people across the world till Tuesday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

More than 183.4 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.





