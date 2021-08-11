Country reopens today as lockdown ends



Workers clean rail bogies at Kamalapur Station as preparations are on to resume train services after a long countrywide lockdown from today. PHOTO: OBSERVER

All public transport-buses, launches and trains-will be operated on regular fare withdrawing the 60 percent increased fare across the country. Besides, no transport will be allowed to carry standing passengers.

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) on Tuesday issued notifications regarding the movement of public transport with such instructions.

According to the notifications, no passenger can be transported in excess of the number of seats and no passenger can be carried standing.

Public transport will have to operate on the previous fare (60 percent increased fare will not be applicable). No more excess rent will be allowed in any way.

Passengers of public transport, drivers, supervisors / conductors, helper-cum-cleaners and persons in charge of ticket sales outlets should be required to wear masks and use hand sanitizers which should be provided for them.

At the beginning and end of the journey, the vehicle should be cleaned and disinfected with disinfectant. In addition, the owners of the vehicles have to disinfect the handbags and luggage of the passengers by spraying disinfectant.

Other necessary matters related to hygiene in public transport must be complied with. Otherwise legal action will be taken against those involved.

Therefore, following the instructions of the government, the owners association has decided to return to the previous fare of public transports.

Meanwhile, Kamalapur Railway Station Manager Masud Sarwar said, "38 pairs of intercity and 20 pairs of commuter trains will run from dawn. As per the government instructions, as many tickets are being sold as there are seats."

At the same time, traders will be able to keep the doors of their shops and malls open from 10:00am to 8:00pm.

Helal Uddin, President of the Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, said he has urged traders to inform the association about their financial loss due to the closure during the lockdowns.

"After getting information from traders, we will send it to the concerned office of the government," he added.

Earlier on August 3, Minister for Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque announced the decision of reopening the public transport, shops and shopping malls from August 11.







