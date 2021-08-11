BD-India border closure may be extended till Aug 26

The government is likely to extend Bangladesh-India border closure till August 26 from August 15 to contain Covid-19 transmission in the country through the bordering areas.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday made the disclosure at a virtual programme in the city.

Earlier on Bangladesh extended suspension of the border links till August 15.

On April 26, Bangladesh had suspended land links with India to contain the spread of the Indian variant of Covid-19, according to an official statement.

The Minister also informed that the two countries may

start operation of flights on a limited scale after August 15 following the health guidelines and air bubble in accordance with an agreement signed between the two countries recently.

The Civil Aviation authorities of both the countries agreed to resume the air connectivity between the two neighbouring countries under air bubble.











