Five of a family burnt in Keraniganj gas line fire

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Five members of a family sustained burn injuries Tuesday in Keraniganj as a fire started from increased pressure in the cooking gas line due to faulty riser.
The injured were identified as Julhas,55, his wife Shahida Begum, son Atikur Rahman,22, and Enamul,19, and daughter Tanzila,14, residents of a third floor apartment in Jinjira Tawapatti area under model police station.
Officer-in-Charge of Keraniganj model police station said five of the family got injured as a fire broke out at the house around 7am when they lit the stove for making breakfast.
Locals took the injured immediately to Sheikh Hasina National Institute Of Burn and Plastic Surgery after rescuing, said the OC.
According to hospital sources all of the injured sustained 30% to 55% body burn in the accident.
After the incident a team of Keraniganj Fire service visited the apartment and said the fire started from increased gas pressure caused from the faulty riser.    -UNB



Five of a family burnt in Keraniganj gas line fire
