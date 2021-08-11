Documentary on Bangabandhu to be screened 720 times at Times Square

A documentary on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be screened for 720 times on August 15 and 16 at the Times Square, New York City,

"The scheduled showcasing of Bangabandhu's life at the Times Square in New York will elevate the brand value of Bangladesh in the international arena," Foreign Minister Dr Abdul Momen said on Tuesday at State Guest House Padma in the capital.

Apart from screening the documentary on the huge luminous digital billboards, a programme will also be held on August 15 marking the national mourning day at the Times Square, also termed as 'heart of the world', he added.

"We have been looking forward to get an exposure at historic Times Square and Empire State Building (in New York City) since long... now we got the chance," the minister added.

He said the initiative has been taken as part of the ongoing celebration of birth centenary of the country's founding father.

An expatriate Bangladeshi named Fahim, through his NY Dream Production (US based company), has taken the initiative while the Exim Bank and Anwar Group have provided financial support.

Times Square draws an estimated 50 million visitors annually while over 460,000 pedestrians walk through intersection at the midtown of Manhattan on its busiest days.







