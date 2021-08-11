Farmers, cold storage owners urge govt to intervene in stored potato sales

The farmers and traders who have stored potatoes in the country's cold storages have been facing trouble to sell those due to lower price in the local markets. Due to the situation, more than 20 lakh tonnes of surplus potatoes have remained unsold in the cold storages.

In this situation, leaders of Bangladesh Cold Storage Association (BCSA) on Tuesday demanded government's intervention in selling the 20 lakh tonnes of potatoes.

Meeting Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque in his office on Tuesday, the BCSA leaders along with the representative of FBCCI placed the demand. They have also urged the government to include potato as a relief material in the packets of reliefs being distributed among the distressed people for different reasons including food support for the Covid-affected people.







