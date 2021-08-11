Video
HC terms language of Viqarunnisa College principal unexpected

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

The High Court HC) on Monday condemned Viqarunnisa Noon School and College Principal Kamrun Nahar's languages in her recent viral telephone conversation with Mir Shahabuddin Tipu, a guardians' representative of the institution.
The court termed her language unexpected if the leaks audio was authentic.
The HC asked the probe committee formed by the Education Ministry to investigate conversation allegations and submit its report before the court by August 30.
Meanwhile, responding to another writ petition, the same HC bench asked the Viqarunnisa Noon School and College authorities to allow 19 twin babies as students to class one, who were earlier refused admission in the 2021 academic session.
On August 8, engineer Abdullah Kabir Mahmud and others filed a writ petition seeking HC directives on the issue.
The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman came up with the observation while hearing a writ petition filed by a student's guardian named Mohammad Morshed Alam, seeking directions to restrain Principal Kamrun Nahar from discharging duty for her telephone conversation.
The bench also fixed September 1 for further hearing and passing order on the petition, petitioner's lawyer Abdullah Harun Bhuiyan told The Daily Observer.
During the hearing, Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar informed the court as per its earlier verbal order that the Education Ministry formed a committee to investigate the matter, but the committee is yet to complete the probe.
The committee could not complete its investigation because of the ongoing restriction enforced by the government to contain the Covid-19 transmission.     
A day before, the HC bench wanted to know from the authorities concerned about the position of Principal Kamrun Nahar over her recent viral telephone conversation with Mir Shahabuddin Tipu.
Writ petitioner's lawyer Abdullah Harun Bhuiyan told the HC that Kamrun Nahar had no ethical right to hold the post of principal after her conversation went viral, as her obscene language will have an adverse impact on the students.
In the writ petition, the principal was asked to resign her post on the charge of moral turpitude or immorality.
At the same time, the petition asked why the inaction of the defendants in taking departmental action against her should not be considered illegal.
An audio conversation of Principal Kamrun Nahar and Mir Shahabuddin Tipu went viral on social media on July 26 and it was published in various newspapers and news portals on July 27.
In the audio, Principal Kamrun Nahar, says that she used to keep a pistol under her pillow.



HC terms language of Viqarunnisa College principal unexpected
