Wednesday, 11 August, 2021, 8:12 AM
BAF copter ferries medical team, corona vaccines to remote CHT area

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Staff Correspondent 

Bangladesh Air Force has started to transport corona vaccines to remote areas of Chattogram Hill Tracts on Tuesday.
A five-member Medical Team with coronavirus vaccines was transported to Borotholi Para in Bandarban district by a Bell-212 helicopter of the Air Force, according to ISPR press release.
 The helicopter flew from BAF Base Zahurul Haque, Patenga, Chattogram to Kaptai and took on board a Medical Team with coronavirus vaccines for onward transportation to Borotholi.
 This air transportation support has been provided by BAF Helicopter for the purpose of giving corona vaccine to the people living in remote hilly areas and the Air Force will continue this support.
Mentionable that Bangladesh Air Force is conducting various activities in aid to civil power in compliance with the policies published by the government under the direction of the Prime Minister to prevent coronavirus.


