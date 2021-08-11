Gen Shafiuddin inspects Army’s ‘Operation Covishield’ in Tangail



Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed exchange greetings with Army personnel during his inspection of Army patrol activities under Operation Covishield in Tangail on Tuesday. photo : Observer

During the visit, he exchanged views with the on-duty army personnel as well as with members of the local administration and other law enforcement agencies, said a press release.

He expressed his satisfaction over the role and activities of the forces and urged all to work unitedly following the instruction of the government to control the pandemic crisis.

During the visit, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 19 Infantry Division and Area Commander of Ghatail Area Maj Gen Syed Tareq Hossain along with senior officers of the Army and Brig Gen SM Asadul were present.

Besides, the Chief of Army Staff also visited the Army Training and Doctrine Command Headquarters in Mymensingh and the 19th Infantry Division at Ghatail in Tangail.



Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inspected the patrol activities conducted by the Army under Operation Covishield (Part-II) in Tangail District.During the visit, he exchanged views with the on-duty army personnel as well as with members of the local administration and other law enforcement agencies, said a press release.He expressed his satisfaction over the role and activities of the forces and urged all to work unitedly following the instruction of the government to control the pandemic crisis.During the visit, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 19 Infantry Division and Area Commander of Ghatail Area Maj Gen Syed Tareq Hossain along with senior officers of the Army and Brig Gen SM Asadul were present.Besides, the Chief of Army Staff also visited the Army Training and Doctrine Command Headquarters in Mymensingh and the 19th Infantry Division at Ghatail in Tangail.