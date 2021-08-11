Video
Wednesday, 11 August, 2021
Home Back Page

Canadian Minister starts 3-day virtual visit to Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Canadian Minister of International Development Karina Gould kicked off her three-day virtual visit to Bangladesh on Tuesday evening to discuss Canada's development projects, Bangladesh-Canada cooperation and Rohingya refugee response.
She will meet with affected population of the Rohingyas and hold discussions with the officials from government and NGOs.
"Minister Gould will have the chance to meet with the government officials and key partners to discuss Bangladesh-Canada cooperation, the Rohingya refugee response," said the Canadian High Commission in Dhaka.
She will have the chance to see firsthand how Canada's development projects are being delivered, meet with affected populations, and hold bilateral discussions, it said.
"It is an important opportunity to recognize the people and the government of Bangladesh for continuing to generously host 889,000 Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar district, the High Commission said ahead of the upcoming 4th anniversary of the Rohingya refugee crisis later this month.
Canada said it remains committed to supporting both the refugees and affected Bangladeshi communities to deal with the impact of the crisis while the Rohingya refugees remain in need of safe refuge in Bangladesh.


