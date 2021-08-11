Video
Pori ,Raj , Mou remanded again

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Court Correspondent

Actress Pori Moni was brought to a court in the capital in connection with a case under Narcotics Control Act on Tuesday. photo : ispr

Actress Pori Moni was brought to a court in the capital in connection with a case under Narcotics Control Act on Tuesday. photo : ispr

Actress Pori Moni, Producer Nazrul Islam Raj and Model Mariam Akhter Mou were placed on remand again   for different terms in different cases on Tuesday.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas granted remand for   Pori Moni for two days and Producer Raj for six days in two different cases under Narcotics Control Act and the Pornography Control Act case.
Another Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Sufian Mohammad Noman granted remand for   Model Mariam Akhter Mou   for two days in a drug case filed with Mohammadpur Police station.
Earlier on August 5, another court had placed Pori Moni and film producer Raj on a four-day remand in two separate drug cases.
Criminal Investigation Department (CID) produced them before the court and sought remand prayers again for interrogation.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) raided the residence of Pori Moni at Banani in Dhaka on August 4.
RAB seized 33 bottles of liquor and paraphernalia of a mini bar and 150 used bottles, Yaba tablets and shisha, LSD, crystal methamphetamine, and electronic devices during the raid.
However, Porimoni's counsel Nilanjana Rijaf Suravi claimed that her client was victim of conspiracy and no liquor was found at her apartment.
The empty bottles were kept in her house for decorations and 18 litres of liquor, LSD and other drugs mentioned in the FIR were not originally seized from her house.
She argued that the actress was framed because of a previous issue.


