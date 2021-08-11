First dose of Moderna vaccine stops tomorrow

The first dose of Moderna vaccine in the ongoing vaccination programme to prevent coronavirus will be discontinued from August 12. At the same time, the second dose of Moderna will start from this day, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The closure was announced in a notice signed by Dr Shamsul Haque, director of the vaccination programme of the department on Tuesday.

It has been said that the first dose of Moderna vaccine will be stopped and the second dose will be given after August 12. However, in places where there is a surplus of the 1st dose of the vaccine, the second dose should be started immediately after completing the 1st dose.

In addition, the 2nd dose of Sinopharm vaccine must be administrated across the country from August 14. The second dose of vaccine will be sent to the vaccination centers across the country as per the demand soon.

With the approval of the Director General of the DGHS, Prof ABM Khurshid Alam, the directive has been sent to the concerned authorities including civil surgeons, hospital directors and vaccination centers across the country.







