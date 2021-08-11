Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 August, 2021, 8:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

First dose of Moderna vaccine stops tomorrow

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

The first dose of Moderna vaccine in the ongoing vaccination programme to prevent coronavirus will be discontinued from August 12. At the same time, the second dose of Moderna will start from this day, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   
The closure was announced in a notice signed by Dr Shamsul Haque, director of the vaccination programme of the department on Tuesday.
It has been said that the first dose of Moderna vaccine will be stopped and the second dose will be given after August 12. However, in places where there is a surplus of the 1st dose of the vaccine, the second dose should be started immediately after completing the 1st dose.
In addition, the 2nd dose of Sinopharm vaccine must be administrated across the country from August 14. The second dose of vaccine will be sent to the vaccination centers across the country as per the demand soon.
With the approval of the Director General of the DGHS, Prof ABM Khurshid Alam, the directive has been sent to the concerned authorities including civil surgeons, hospital directors and vaccination centers across the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC terms language of Viqarunnisa College principal unexpected
BAF copter ferries medical team, corona vaccines to remote CHT area
Gen Shafiuddin inspects Army’s ‘Operation Covishield’ in Tangail
Canadian Minister starts 3-day virtual visit to Bangladesh
Pori ,Raj , Mou remanded again
First dose of Moderna vaccine stops tomorrow
Police embarrassed about Saqlain’s role in Pori Moni case: DMP boss
C’Bazar Highway in Chokoria completed


Latest News
HC orders to admit 19 twins to VNSC
PM's online engagement tripled as pandemic grips Bangladesh
All offices, transport services resume Wednesday
Sinopharm's 17 lakh more vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
Canadian minister begins 3-day virtual visit to Bangladesh
Mamata distributes relief standing in knee-deep water
Taliban captures 7th Afghan provincial capital
MDs to raise demand for lifting interest rate limits
Writ in HC to stop eavesdropping on phone
BIWTA revokes 60 per cent fare hike
Most Read News
Sayonara Tokyo, bonjour Paris
Drive against anti-social activities must not end at the tails
Nagasaki marks atomic bomb anniversary with sombre ceremony
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud visits 'Bangabandhu Corner'
Banks to start normal operation hours from tomorrow
Delivering disability inclusive reproductive health services
Tigers wrap-up Aussies for 62 to hold trophy 4-1
New gas field with 68b CFT reserve found at Zakiganj
World shudders at ‘terrifying’ UN climate report
No decision yet on reopening of edn institutions, tourist spots
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft