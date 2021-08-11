Video
Home Back Page

Police embarrassed about Saqlain’s role in Pori Moni case: DMP boss

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff correspondent

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Shafiqul Islam has said that police felt embarrassed about the role of ADC Golam Saqlain Shithil in actress Pori Moni case.
"He (Saqlain) has been transferred from the Detective Branch (DB). Action will be taken against him after investigation," said the DMP boss while talking to journalists at his office on Tuesday.
"ADC Saqlain was not involved in supervising any cases filed against Pori Moni. So, there is no scope for taking legal action against him. But, departmental action will be taken against Saqlain for breaching the force's discipline and morality," he added. Responding to a question, he also said that neither any list of businessmen is being made for their involvement with Pori Moni nor police are working to arrest anybody over the issue.
On August 8, a three-member committee was formed by the Police Headquarters to probe Saqlain's relationship with actress Pori Moni.
Earlier on August 7, ADC Saqlain  was transferred to the DMP Public Order Management (POM) West Division from the Detective Branch (Gulshan) on charge of 'developing immoral relationship' with the arrested actress.


