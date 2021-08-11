Video
C’Bazar Highway in Chokoria completed

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 10: Over 70 percent works of the 23-km-long road from Ekatabazar to Bangladesh Navy Base Sheikh Hasina in Cox's Bazar district have been completed.
Khondker Gulam Mustafa, Executive Engineer of Cox's Bazat Roads and Highways told the Daily Observer, "Works are in progress fast despite pandemic corona."
He confirmed that the works would be completed ahead of schedule.
Meanwhile, the government has approved two packages to develop the road stretching from Ekatabazar to Bangladesh Navy Base Sheikh Hasina in Cox's Bazar at a cost of around Tk 2.74 billion.
The Cabinet Committee on the Government Purchase gave the green light to the project at a meeting held on October in 2020. The first package for road development from Ekatabazar to Bangladesh Navy Base Sheikh Hasina in Cox's Bazar district is worth around Tk 1.36 billion.
It includes work on 191,082 cubic metre embankment road, straightening of 0.4-km curved road, strengthening and widening of 6.54-km pavement and strengthening, widening and raising of another 5.76-km pavement.
In the other package, three lowest-bidding building companies were selected to carry out the construction at a cost of around Tk 1.38 billion, including the work on 192,916 cubic metre embankment road, building of a new 3.5 km pavement, culverts, sluice drainage gate and an intersection.
This 23-km-long road will be 34 feet wide. Work on this road is expected to be completed in 2022. Once it is built, the road to Kutubdia will be easier and faster.


