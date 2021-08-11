Country to get fixed internet rate from Sept

International Internet Gateway (IIG) and Nationwide Telecommunication Transmission Network (NTTN) services have fixed the price of internet after the ISP completed the 100 percent implementation of the 'One Country One Rate' announced by the government.

The latest price issue was presented at a meeting with the ISPAB and IIG Forum last Saturday (August 7).

The BTRC has fixed the price of the new service on the basis of the consent of the stakeholders by holding a total of 52 meetings in the last 7-8 years.

The price is set to be announced on Wednesday (August 11). And it can be effective from September 1. This will ensure the quality of customer service as well as the government's revenue income, technology experts think.

According to sources, BTRC has fixed the cost of bandwidth for 11 slabs in different volumes for IIGs and the service price for 15 slabs in terms of volume of transmission capacity for NTTNs.

In this way, IIG will have to provide bandwidth to ISPs at the same price in 64 districts of the country. In this case, the price of bandwidth will be between three and a half to four hundred and fifty taka.

On the other hand, at the NTTN level, 15 slabs as well as several new categories including metro city and adjoining districts have been added.

In this case, the transmission cost from Dhaka to any other districts will be reduced by Tk15-25. Here the transmission cost is reduced by half from 10 MB to 100 MB plus.

The sector stakeholders think that it will bring discipline in providing quality internet service at the customer level. They believe that this initiative of BTRC will put an end to the chaos created for almost a decade.

Managing Director and CEO of Summit Communications Limited, Arif Al Islam welcomed the move, saying it would also put an end to allegations against NTTNs.

He said the rate of NTTN had been reduced a lot. The current price has been reduced by 20-45 percent. So there will be challenges in the short time.

Secretary General of the IIG Forum, Ahmed Junaid said, "I see this initiative as a positive move as the industry will get a shape now. The quality of service will improve. Every user will get benefit directly and indirectly. ISPs will get the most benefits."

Asked about getting tariffs after a long struggle, ISPAB Secretary General Imdadul Haque said, "I think it's a good thing for the industry."







