Khulna man gets 2 doses of vaccine in one minute

KHULNA, Aug 10: When people are struggling to get one dose of Covid vaccine during the countrywide mega immunisation drive, a young man in Khulna district has allegedly been given two shots on his left arm within one minute.

The man identified as Mohammad Rokonuzzaman, 36, is a resident of Dakkhin Tutpara in the city.

This is second such incident in Khulna in just a week. Earlier a 73-year-old woman complained of receiving two doses of vaccine on Saturday.

Rokonuzzaman, said "I entered the vaccination room around 12:30 pm at Khulna General Sadar Hospital. A nurse asked me whether I was suffering from high blood pressure and I replied no. She then administered the vaccine on my left arm. After just one minute, another nurse administered a dose to me on the same arm. Then I asked them why they gave me two doses but they ignored me. Now I am feeling weak."

Khulna Civil Surgeon Niaz Mohammad, said "We are giving the Covid jabs but still we did not make any mistake. Hundreds of people are being administered Covid vaccine. One mistake can happen but no one from the hospital informed me about it. However, I am looking into it."

Earlier on August 7, Zahura Begum, 73, wife of Mansur Khan of Sonadanga Moylapota Staff Quarter, complained of receiving two doses while going to take the jabs from Hafizur Rahman Eidgah Maidan vaccine centre. -UNB