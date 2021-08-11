Video
Prof Dr Rasheda new JU treasurer

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
JU Correspondent

Professor Dr Rasheda Akhtar of Anthropology Department of Jahangirnagar University (JU) has been appointed as the treasurer of the university.
A press release, signed by deputy secretary of the ministry of Education Md. Mahmudul Alam, confirmed the appointment on Tuesday.
According to the section 14 (1) of Jahangirnagar University Act 1973, Chancellor of the university President M Abdul Hamid appointed him for the next four years, the release said.
Professor Rasheda Akhtar has been serving as the dean of Social Sciences Faculty and head of anti-sexual harassment cell of the university.



