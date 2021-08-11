

Prof Dr Rasheda new JU treasurer

A press release, signed by deputy secretary of the ministry of Education Md. Mahmudul Alam, confirmed the appointment on Tuesday.

According to the section 14 (1) of Jahangirnagar University Act 1973, Chancellor of the university President M Abdul Hamid appointed him for the next four years, the release said.

