

Now make winning a habit



Tigers ended the T - 20 series as they began - dominating with the ball as they condemned Australia to their lowest-ever T20 score of just 62 runs - clinching the five-match series 4-1.



The 60-run victory under the glowing lights at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday was also the Tigers' second-largest T20 victory in terms of runs.



Unquestionably, it was a historic series win for the Tigers in what was their first bilateral T20 series against the Aussies. Having taken an unassailable lead in the series by winning the first three T20s at Mirpur, Team Tigers reasserted their dominance in Monday's fifth T20 after a minor hiccup of losing the fourth on Saturday.



The point, however, the binge of victories by beating Zimbabwe and Australia in T 20 formats would surely empower our cricketers with a huge boost in morale.



We are sure their self-confidence has also shot up high enough. Now is the time to begin a new chapter in our Cricket by targeting only victory in every T 20 match, irrespective of nature and strength of the opposition.



The fact that supremacy of any individual Cricket team could collapse due to excessive complacency has come out in the open. More to it, our Cricketers have proved Australia's superiority branding into a mere myth.



The upcoming T 20 World Cup matches are scheduled to be shared between UAE and Oman, stretching between the months of October and November. Team Tigers have enough time to brush up their skills.



In between there is another challenging series at home with visitors New Zealand arriving in September.



Our expectation besides the rest of the nation is simple: Clinch another series victory.



We suggest the team management to work on the team's existing weaknesses, and also start practicing by collecting details of pitches in these two countries. The management has appropriately strengthened its spin bowling department and the home ground advantage had also added to the series victory.



We now feel it is equally important, adding force to our batting and fast bowling departments.



In conclusion, there is no substitute to the feeling of winning and the confidence it gives the team when it wins.



Winning breeds a winning mentality. And a winning culture will certainly help a team that has often been below par in the T20 format of the game.

