Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 August, 2021, 8:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Now make winning a habit

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127

Now make winning a habit

Now make winning a habit

The victory spree of our Tigers had begun in Zimbabwe, and that it would continue at the home ground in such extraordinary manner was truly unexpected.

Tigers ended the T - 20 series as they began - dominating with the ball as they condemned Australia to their lowest-ever T20 score of just 62 runs - clinching the five-match series 4-1.

The 60-run victory under the glowing lights at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday was also the Tigers' second-largest T20 victory in terms of runs.

Unquestionably, it was a historic series win for the Tigers in what was their first bilateral T20 series against the Aussies. Having taken an unassailable lead in the series by winning the first three T20s at Mirpur, Team Tigers reasserted their dominance in Monday's fifth T20 after a minor hiccup of losing the fourth on Saturday.

The point, however, the binge of victories by beating Zimbabwe and Australia in T 20 formats would surely empower our cricketers with a huge boost in morale.

We are sure their self-confidence has also shot up high enough. Now is the time to begin a new chapter in our Cricket by targeting only victory in every T 20 match, irrespective of nature and strength of the opposition.

The fact that supremacy of any individual Cricket team could collapse due to excessive complacency has come out in the open. More to it, our Cricketers have proved Australia's superiority branding into a mere myth.

The upcoming T 20 World Cup matches are scheduled to be shared between UAE and Oman, stretching between the months of October and November. Team Tigers have enough time to brush up their skills.

In between there is another challenging series at home with visitors New Zealand arriving in September.

Our expectation besides the rest of the nation is simple: Clinch another series victory.  

We suggest the team management to work on the team's existing weaknesses, and also start practicing by collecting details of pitches in these two countries. The management has appropriately strengthened its spin bowling department and the home ground advantage had also added to the series victory.

We now feel it is equally important, adding force to our batting and fast bowling departments.

In conclusion, there is no substitute to the feeling of winning and the confidence it gives the team when it wins.

Winning breeds a winning mentality. And a winning culture will certainly help a team that has often been below par in the T20 format of the game.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Now make winning a habit
Climate change alarm bells are deafening
When roads become death trap
Should mass inoculation turn into mass infection
A big boost in procuring vaccines
Global fisheries under threat
Govt response practically to World Bank
Mass vaccination to kickoff from 7 August


Latest News
HC orders to admit 19 twins to VNSC
PM's online engagement tripled as pandemic grips Bangladesh
All offices, transport services resume Wednesday
Sinopharm's 17 lakh more vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
Canadian minister begins 3-day virtual visit to Bangladesh
Mamata distributes relief standing in knee-deep water
Taliban captures 7th Afghan provincial capital
MDs to raise demand for lifting interest rate limits
Writ in HC to stop eavesdropping on phone
BIWTA revokes 60 per cent fare hike
Most Read News
Sayonara Tokyo, bonjour Paris
Drive against anti-social activities must not end at the tails
Nagasaki marks atomic bomb anniversary with sombre ceremony
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud visits 'Bangabandhu Corner'
Banks to start normal operation hours from tomorrow
Delivering disability inclusive reproductive health services
Tigers wrap-up Aussies for 62 to hold trophy 4-1
New gas field with 68b CFT reserve found at Zakiganj
World shudders at ‘terrifying’ UN climate report
No decision yet on reopening of edn institutions, tourist spots
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft