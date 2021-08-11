Hygiene rules are ignored in mass vaccination activities

Dear Sir

Under the supervision of the Department of Health, nationwide mass vaccination activities have already started to prevent coronavirus infection across the country. The overflowing crowd of ordinary people in the center is noteworthy. People of different professions are coming to the vaccination center with great interest. But without paying attention to the hygiene rules, they are gathering and sitting around and chatting. There is no obeying of any social distance or direction. No one has a face mask, someone has a mask on their chin but wearing a mask to prevent viral infection, adhering to social distance and washing hands is considered to be the most effective way. So even after getting vaccinated, there is an urge to follow other health rules including wearing a mask. If the very purpose of conducting this vaccination campaign across the country is thwarted at the moment, what will be the next consequences? It is very frustrating that people who have come for vaccination are sitting in one room. There is no discipline and rules in the line. But any kind of crowd and public gathering is the main reason for the rise of Corona. That is why I have heard many conscious citizens of my area say that if you get infected while going for vaccination. The indifference of the authorities is also playing a role in this dilapidated condition of the vaccination center. So, In order to eliminate the fear of infection for the welfare of the people without delay, it is essential to impose hygiene rules in all immunization centers of the country.



M. Athar Noor

Student, University of Chittagong