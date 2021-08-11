Delivering disability inclusive reproductive health services

Do people with disabilities (PWDs) have the same need for sexual and reproductive health services as other people? Recent visits to many Union Health and Family Welfare Centres (UFWHC) to learn what the health service providers in those facilities thought about this question, found that colleagues there have a wide range of perceptions (and misperceptions) about the sexual and reproductive health needs of PWDs.



Some providers think disabilities are rare in their community; some believe people with disabilities don't have any reproductive life; and some even think they have higher fertility as they don't have much to do in life. Worryingly, it was found that many UHFWC providers are not aware of prevalence of disability in their catchment areas, nor of the many accessibility barriers disabled people face when seeking care from their centres.



Globally one billion people are living with some sort of disability. A survey in 16 countries conducted by World Bank showed the highest prevalence of disabilities in Bangladesh (at just over 16 per cent of the population). Furthermore, the gender gap in disabilities was also reported to be highest in Bangladesh - 10 per cent of men, compared with 23 per cent of women living with disabilities. Disability is also closely associated with poverty, in a vicious cycle where those who are disabled find it hard to earn a living and fall further into poverty.



Believe it or not, PWDs have the same or even more needs for sexual and health services than the rest of us. In Bangladesh, the 4,000+ UHFWCs, many of which are supposed to operate 24/7, are community health hubs - not only for family planning but for a range of sexual and reproductive health services.



With more than 60 per cent of people still living in rural areas, these facilities could play a crucial role in meeting the sexual and reproductive health needs of people with disabilities, and make a critical contribution to the country's progress towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC). Anecdotal evidence suggests that people with disabilities hardly seek SRH services from UHFWCs. However, it is difficult to understand the care-seeking trends of PWDs because the centres at present do not keep disability disaggregated data. In fact, these data are not available for any of Bangladesh' health facilities.



There are many barriers preventing people with disability from seeking health care from UHFWCs and other health centres. In many facilities, there is no ramp for wheelchair users, and no adaptable washrooms. The lack of signage directing people to different services is challenging for those with hearing problems, and the absence of tactile pathways creates difficulties for the blind. According to a survey, only seven percent of the public buildings in Bangladesh meet the full accessibility criteria.



The Bangladesh National Building Code (BNBC) 2020 sets detailed guidelines for constructing accessible buildings for those with disabilities and the Health Engineering Department under the Ministry of Family Welfare is shortly to embark on a large-scale programme of rebuilding and renovation of many UHFWCs. It is time to translate the BNBC code into action and to be disability sensitive when designing and planning for inclusive care.



Health providers and administrators at all levels and sectors need to be made aware of the needs for sexual and reproductive health services of the PWDs and to be skilled to meet these needs. They need training and on-the-job support on disability inclusive care. Caregivers of PWDs and their family members also need to be informed about the availability of care for PWDs at the Union Health and Family Welfare Centres.



This huge network of UHFWCs has the potential to be a real game-changer in reaching the unreached, and most especially the PWDs with family planning, and sexual and reproductive health services. If this opportunity is effectively availed, it will increase the rate of contraceptive prevalence in the country, and support the Government to meet its commitments, helping to reduce the high rates of maternal mortality and morbidity and contribute effectively to UHC.



Ultimately, everyone--and especially villagers--will benefit, the quality of life will improve, and Bangladesh will be one step ahead in meeting the needs of all people living with disabilities and reaching the sustainable development goals.

Dr Nazmul Huda and Corinne

Grainger were supporting the WISH2Action project on behalf of Options Consultancy Services









