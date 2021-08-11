Family planning services in Bangladesh: C-19 context

Bangladesh, currently the 8th most populous country in the world, has achieved remarkable success in family planning programs in the last four decades. However, this improvement is not satisfactory in recent times, especially for the contraceptive prevalence rate (CPR), the total fertility rate (TFR), and the unmet need for family planning services. According to the demographic and health survey 2017-18, the unmet need for family planning methods among married women aged 15-49 years remains unchanged at 12 per cent since 2014, indicating stagnation in the demand for family planning methods at the client level.



Despite the collective effort of the Directorate General of Family Planning (DGFP), development partners, and NGOs, ongoing demand or awareness-raising activities for increasing the use of family planning methods may not be sufficient to meet the targets of the current health sector program or Family Planning 2020.



During the initial period of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, ThinkWell, a development organization in collaboration with the Planning Wing and Health Economics Unit of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and partnering with the Institute of Health Economics at the University of Dhaka conducted a rapid situational assessment to generate evidence on the extent of the disruption and explore the possible reasons for the lower demand for family planning methods.



The study team made a few recommendations based on the learnings from the initial period of the COVID-19 pandemic to support the designing and planning of a sustainable approach towards family planning programs in Bangladesh for the Government and other stakeholders. The possible reason for the lower demand for family planning methods and the recommendations from the study could be potential considering the current wave ofCOVID-19 situation as the family planning services may get lesser attention due to the increasing pressure of the COVID-19 management.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 caused a significant disruption in the family planning service delivery and utilization at the early stage of the pandemic. Analysis of data collected from the management information system of the Directorate General of Family Planning has shown that in 2020, the utilization rate of short-term, long-acting, and permanent methods decreased significantly compared to 2019. Especially, from March to May 2020, this rate was much lower than the same period in 2019. The annual average reduction in utilization of the short-term method was 14 per cent, the long-acting method was 32 per cent, and the permanent method was 27 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019.



Although the rate of family planning service utilization has increased after May 2020, it has not returned to the same level of the year 2019 by the end of December 2020. Unfortunately, there is no available data on the impact of the current wave on family planning services yet, however, the previous trend analysis suggests a possible downfall in the delivery and utilization of family planning services if the current COVID-19 situation keeps deteriorating.



Evidence suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic had a direct impact on the demand for family planning services during the initial period. This was magnified by the existing field-level family planning worker crisis, quality and quantity of the ongoing information, education, and communication (IEC) activities, and a pause in the ongoing family planning service campaigns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The field-level family planning worker crisis can be seen as one of the main reasons for the declining demand for family planning methods among clients. According to the recent demographic and health survey 2017-18, only 20 per cent of currently married women reported a visit by a fieldworker in the six months before the survey which can be related to the direct effect of the shortage of family planning workers at the field level.



The pre-existing staff crisis became more prominent during the COVID-19 pandemic when the worker was not able to visit the households at all, especially due to fear of COVID-19 infection during the fieldwork, lack of vehicles in lockdowns, and lack of motivation to work.



Television and radio have played a significant role in increasing the demand for family planning methods in the past, however, in recent times, digital content has been more prioritized among the population. The couples, especially young couples, are increasingly interested in digital and social media, although there is little visible use in the promotion of FP methods and IEC activities. Lacking digitalization, the available information, education, and communication (IEC) activities, job aids, and materials are losing acceptance at the client level and are lagging in creating demand among eligible couples for FP methods.



In addition, almost half of the short-term family planning methods in Bangladesh are sourced from the private sector, and there is no exiting mechanism to get the report from the private sector.



The study team has made several recommendations to increase the demand for family planning services for both regular times and the COVID-19pandemic situation. These include regularizing the recruitment of field-level family planning workers and organize skill-based training to increase their counselling capacity; design appropriate content to use in digital and social media to increase the demand for family planning methods, especially among young couples; conducting suitable client counselling based on client's choice of method, and updating family planning guidelines, job aid and materials with most recent information. Besides, it has been recommended to bring the distribution of family planning methods of the private sector under the national reporting system to capture the actual scenario and better decision making at the policy level.



As the country has been hit hard with the current wave of COVID-19 pandemic, we fear the recovering trend the family planning services could again lose their momentum. Strong policy level drive is required to keep the family planning program at a steady pace.

The authors are freelance contributors







