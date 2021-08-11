

Bangladesh’s mass vaccination capacity



Not long ago, people were not interested in getting vaccinated against coronavirus, but now they are very interested and everyone is mentally ready to get vaccinated against corona virus. For the last few days in the country, about three lakh people were being vaccinated every day. In the last one day alone, about 2.5 million people were given China Sinopharm vaccine.



The vaccination crisis persisted even after adequate number of vaccines were provided at each center and some people had to return without vaccination. The number of people is much higher than the number of vaccines sent to the centers, which makes it impossible to comply with the hygiene rules and at the same time leads to the corona vaccine crisis. At vaccination centers, people have to wait in line for long periods of time and this time is very crowded and there is no opportunity to follow the hygiene rules.



There are some irregularities in the immunization program but the immunization program is going very well and if this trend can be continued then it will bring huge benefits. The biggest challenge for the mass immunization program is to maintain discipline.



Authorities must take the utmost care to ensure that people in the vaccination centers adhere strictly to hygiene. It doesn't take much time to push an injection but people have to wait a long time for the formalities before pushing the injection, so the easier these formalities can be, the better. So if all the formalities that exist before vaccination can be made easier, then the vaccination program will be easier and it will be easier to follow the hygiene rules.



The total number of registrations for corona vaccine is around two and a half crore but many people have registered a long time ago but are still not getting the message of vaccine. About 11 million people are waiting for the vaccine after completing the registration. There are many people who have registered for the vaccine but are waiting for the text message and are unable to go to the vaccination center due to lack of text message.



However, in some centers, it is possible to get the vaccine from the center only if the registration certificate is presented directly after registration. In this case, there is no need to wait for a text message. The Department of Health says the biggest challenge is implementing a rapid immunization program for the large number of people who are still waiting to be vaccinated. A large number of people are waiting to be vaccinated but the government does not have enough vaccines and that is the biggest challenge now. Experts believe that if it is not possible to vaccinate a large number of people in a short period of time, the coronary crisis will increase and more people will die.



Of those who have registered for vaccination, 14 million have been vaccinated and the number of registration is increasing day by day. A large number of people are waiting for the first dose of vaccine and similarly many are waiting for the second dose, so the supply of vaccines must be increased. One of the reasons for the increase in corona vaccination registration is the opportunity to vaccinate young people against corona.



Corona's expanded immunization program began last Saturday, leading to a rapid increase in the number of registrations. Authorities said no registration would be required to get vaccinated at the expanded immunization center. Anyone who appears directly at the immunization center with a national identity card would also be vaccinated. About 26 million vaccines have been brought in the country and up to 19 million people have been vaccinated and the government now has about 70 million vaccines. However, out of this 70 lakh, something must be left for the second dose.



The government has agreed to bring 1.5 crore dose vaccines from China, but work is underway to bring in a total of 7.5 crore dose vaccines from China, according to a recent briefing at the Department of Health.



In order to implement the mass immunization program expeditiously, a comprehensive supply of immunizations must be ensured, otherwise the immunization program may fail. At present the supply is less than the demand for vaccines so the supply of vaccines must be increased and the common people of the country must be brought under the vaccination program.



Since the advent of Bangladesh covid-19 virus, the government has been dealing with the coronavirus very efficiently and it has been possible to implement the mass immunization program in a beautiful way even with limited resources. The announcement of a large-scale mass immunization program has made people optimistic about corona, so the immunization program needs to be implemented as soon as possible. However, many people in this country still do not know when, where and how to get vaccine, so people must be made more aware.



The government is making continuous efforts to establish discipline in the mass immunization program and in order to maintain this discipline, mass vaccination activities are being carried out giving priority to the elderly and region. In the case of mass immunization, priority is given to those who have registered and at the same time, priority must be given to those who are in remote and remote areas, as well as women, the elderly and the disabled.



The government imposed strict restrictions on the control of the corona virus and announced a long-term lockdown, but it has in fact become ineffective, so there is no alternative to vaccination. The implementation of the mass immunization program should now be the main goal and with it the only objective now should be to bring adequate amounts of immunization in the country and to make the process of vaccination easier.



Educational institutions have been closed for a long time and the lives of the students are in a state of uncertainty, so the students should be brought under the vaccination as soon as possible. Priority should be given to the teacher and student immunization program. Bangladesh's ability to implement a variety of vaccines has already been proven, and we believe the government will be successful in implementing the Corona vaccineprogrm this year.

The writer is assistant professor,

B A F Shaheen College Kurmitola,

Dhaka Cantonment.











