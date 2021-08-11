

Is Bangladesh taking risk by easing Covid-restrictions?



Earlier, the government being pressed by the powerful lobby of the garment manufacturers and exporters allowed export oriented industries, mainly garment factories to operate from August 1, amid 14-day latest strict lockdown that began on July 23. The lockdown was however extended till August 10.



In a circular issued by the Cabinet Division on August 8, it was announced that buses, trains, launches are also allowed to carry full load of passengers. But transport owners are supposed to put half of their transport fleet in operation every day, in consultation with local administration and law enforcers.



However, Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association Tuesday urged the government to withdraw the impractical decision of operating half of public transport on the roads from August 11. In a press statement, the association leaders said it would be very hard to ascertain how many buses an owner has or how many buses the owner runs across the country. There are some owners who have only one transport each to operate.



Meanwhile Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said the directives on the operations of public transport were issued by the bureaucrats without consulting him. This has once again exposed lack of coordination among ministers, ruling party leaders and bureaucrats.



The announcement of withdrawal of restrictions astonished health experts, who think that it is not the proper time to withdraw the restrictions as the infections are still on rise and raging pandemic continues to take 200+ victims every day across the country. The number of tolls released by the Directorate General of Health Services, are the number of people who die in hospitals, but three-times more infected people die every day at homes across the country.



When the circular on the planned withdrawal of restrictions was issued, 261 peopledied of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate during this period stood at 25.65 percent, according the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The raging pandemic has taken over 200 deaths tolls daily for nearly a month, killing nearly 22,500 people over the last 17 months. The highest number of deaths reached record 264 in the country on August 5 last.



Experts fear further spike in infection and death as it would not be possible to maintainhealth guidelines in transports, markets and streets which are generally remain overcrowded in big cities like Dhaka and Chattogram. They said the withdrawal of restriction should have been done gradually in phases.



However, government insiders said, it had no other option to withdrawal of the most restrictions for keeping the wheels of the economy going and allowing general people to carry on their normal profession in order to earn their livelihood. Over the past week, besides industrialists, shopkeepers, market and mall operators, transport owners, restaurateurs and the people of many professions have been urging to officially withdraw the lockdown, which has however been ignored by a large number of people who had been crowding on the streets and operating their private vehicles, despite strict measurers often taken by law enforcers.



Meanwhile some events and incidents shattered the image of the government among the general people as the authorities issued contradictory statements regarding the ongoing lockdown. At some stages it seemed that Bangladesh government has no designated official spokesperson. Because, different ministers and officials often talked to the media on the government decisions taken on different issues.



For examples to stop spread of pandemic infections, government directives came to the people from different ministries. The directives often came from the Health Ministry and the Cabinet Division and sometimes from the Information Ministry. The latest government decision to extend the lockdown from August 5 to 10 and also the easing of restrictions from August 11 came from Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM MozammelHaque.



However, the information given by the Liberation War Affairs Minister after an inter-ministerial meeting, which he had presided over on August 3, was denied by the Health Ministry and also by the Information Ministry on the following day forcing the former to withdraw his remarks.



Making a remark on behalf of the government and later withdrawing it for not being fact, the administrative weakness of the government has been exposed anew. It has also been exposed that carelessness often overtakes the ministers, who create some sort of mess in running the administration.



It has become also clear that in the Bangladesh government there are some persons who are often encouraged to say anything whenever media especially the electronics and visual media approach them to take comments. Speaking to media is not an offence, but giving inaccurate and inappropriate information often creates problems for the people and embarrasses the government. While tackling some recent challenges, it seemed that the Ministers of the government and the leaders of the ruling party are now not as serious as they were before coming to the power.



In running the government and handling the challenges thrown by the pandemic, national disasters caused by floods and cyclones and political turmoil created by the anti-government political parties, most of the ministers and the ruling party leaders, no more play the due role. Political analysts say that the ruling party leaders have become idle enjoying a long political stability in absence of strong opposition parties.



In this connection a renowned pro-government journalist said, perhaps the government and the ruling party leaders became tired of running the country since early 2009. He said probably the party leaders and the ministers want to have a bit of rest, leaving the responsibility of protecting the political fort to hired part-time politicians and bureaucrats.



Meanwhile veteran journalist Abdul Gaffar Chowhury, in a recent newspaper article equated the incumbent Bangladesh government with that of an old banyan tree, on which lots of parasitic plants have grown and the age-old tree would likely be tumbled even by a weak storm. He warned the government to be cautious and act intelligently and judiciously to fulfill the dreams of the founder of the country Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



This half heartedness attitude of the ministers and the leaders of the ruling party have been fast deteriorating the administrative quality of the government to serving the people. Their callousness are gradually harming the popularity of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, whose dauntless leadership brought political, socio-economic and infrastructural development in the country especially in her unprecedented fourth and the third consecutive spell as the Prime Minister.



There is no scope for reluctance in politics especially for the leaders of the ruling Awami League and the incumbent government especially in the centenary of the birth of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Because any failure or any instance of bad governance the party might need to pay a hefty toll in the upcoming general election in early 2024. The ruling party should know that it must retain the state power in hand, or relegate the power to its offshoots, which should be reared up from now onward. Otherwise, the opponents if comes to power by hook or by crook or through election would wipe out each and everything which Awami League reinvigorated in its four full terms in power since 1996.

The writer is Business Editor,

The daily Observer.







