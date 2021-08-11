India SC fines parties over criminal candidates

NEW DELHI, Aug 10: Nine parties including the BJP and Congress were held guilty of contempt and eight of them fined by the Supreme Court today for not making public criminal records of their candidates. Parties "refuse to wake up from deep slumber", the judges said.

The Congress, BJP and five more parties were fined ? 1 lakh each and the CPM and Nationalist Congress Party were fined ? 5 lakh for not making public their candidates' criminal cases ahead of last year's Bihar election.

Records of criminal cases have to be made public by parties within 48 hours of the candidate's selection, the Supreme Court said in a big step towards decriminalising politics.

"Despite repeated appeals, political parties refuse to wake up from deep slumber," said the Supreme Court. -NDTV