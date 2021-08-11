South, US should ‘pay’ for military drills: Kim Jong Un’s sister

SEOUL, Aug 10: South Korea and the United States should pay a price for going ahead with annual joint military drills due to begin this week, Kim Yo Jong, a powerful North Korean official and leader Kim Jong Un's sister says.

Kim also warned Tuesday that North Korea will work faster to strengthen its preemptive strike capabilities, adding that she was delegated authority to release the statement, implying the message came directly from her brother.

South Korea and the United States began preliminary training on Tuesday and larger, computer-simulated exercises are scheduled for next week.

The drills, expected to take place from August 16 to 26, have led to increased tensions on the Korean Peninsula after a sudden thaw in relations saw Seoul and Pyongyang agree in July to reconnect a hotline that had been cut last year. -AFP







