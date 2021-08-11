Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 August, 2021, 8:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Hong Kong's largest union disbands citing crackdown

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

HONG KONG, Aug 10: Hong Kong's largest union announced it decided to disband on Tuesday citing "huge pressure" as authorities stamp out the city's democracy movement and impose political orthodoxy on the finance hub.
Founded in 1973, the Professional Teachers' Union (PTU) was the city's single largest union with some 95,000 members and was a prominent player in the democracy movement.
"After discussions, the executive committee unanimously decided to disband the union," Fung Wai-wah, PTU president, told reporters, describing the decision as "heart-wrenching".
"The social and political environment has quickly changed in recent years, we are under huge pressure. We can't find a way to resolve the crisis we are now facing," he added.
China has cracked down on its opponents since huge and often violent democracy protests convulsed the city two years ago.
A sweeping security law has criminalised much dissent while an official campaign has been launched to purge the city of those deemed unpatriotic.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India SC fines parties over criminal candidates
Prince Andrew sued in NY court for alleged sex abuse
South, US should ‘pay’ for military drills: Kim Jong Un’s sister
First West African case of deadly marburg virus detected: WHO
Climate-vulnerable island nations call on world to save ‘our very future’
Hong Kong's largest union disbands citing crackdown
Taliban tighten control of Afghan north as UN warns of possible war crimes
A pedestrian poses for a picture by Tower Bridge as it is stuck


Latest News
HC orders to admit 19 twins to VNSC
PM's online engagement tripled as pandemic grips Bangladesh
All offices, transport services resume Wednesday
Sinopharm's 17 lakh more vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
Canadian minister begins 3-day virtual visit to Bangladesh
Mamata distributes relief standing in knee-deep water
Taliban captures 7th Afghan provincial capital
MDs to raise demand for lifting interest rate limits
Writ in HC to stop eavesdropping on phone
BIWTA revokes 60 per cent fare hike
Most Read News
Sayonara Tokyo, bonjour Paris
Drive against anti-social activities must not end at the tails
Nagasaki marks atomic bomb anniversary with sombre ceremony
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud visits 'Bangabandhu Corner'
Banks to start normal operation hours from tomorrow
Delivering disability inclusive reproductive health services
Tigers wrap-up Aussies for 62 to hold trophy 4-1
New gas field with 68b CFT reserve found at Zakiganj
World shudders at ‘terrifying’ UN climate report
No decision yet on reopening of edn institutions, tourist spots
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft