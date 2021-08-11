Hong Kong's largest union disbands citing crackdown

HONG KONG, Aug 10: Hong Kong's largest union announced it decided to disband on Tuesday citing "huge pressure" as authorities stamp out the city's democracy movement and impose political orthodoxy on the finance hub.

Founded in 1973, the Professional Teachers' Union (PTU) was the city's single largest union with some 95,000 members and was a prominent player in the democracy movement.

"After discussions, the executive committee unanimously decided to disband the union," Fung Wai-wah, PTU president, told reporters, describing the decision as "heart-wrenching".

"The social and political environment has quickly changed in recent years, we are under huge pressure. We can't find a way to resolve the crisis we are now facing," he added.

China has cracked down on its opponents since huge and often violent democracy protests convulsed the city two years ago.

A sweeping security law has criminalised much dissent while an official campaign has been launched to purge the city of those deemed unpatriotic. -AFP







