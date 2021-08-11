Huge force struggling to contain Greek fires

AVGARIA, Aug 10: Backed by a huge multinational force, Greek firefighters on Tuesday struggled for an eighth day to control wildfires on the island of Evia that have caused massive damage, prompting an apology from the prime minister.

Nearly 900 firefighters, reinforced overnight with fresh arrivals from abroad, were deployed on the country's second largest island as major towns and resorts remained under threat.

Most of the attention was focused on keeping the fire out of the island's northern hub of Istiaia, which has several thousand residents.

Istiaia Mayor Yiannis Kontzias on Tuesday told public television ERT that he was "optimistic" the fire can be prevented reaching his town, now a focal point of southern European fires that have underscored global alarm about climate change.

Unprecedented weather disasters bulked up by climate change have swept the world this summer, with a landmark UN assessment published Monday warning the world is warming even faster than forecasted.

Hundreds of homes have been lost in Evia, greater Athens, the Peloponnese and other parts of Greece in wildfires that have been raging almost without pause since late July, as the region suffers through an intense heatwave.

The fires have claimed three lives in Greece, while blazes in neighbouring Turkey have killed eight.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered officials Tuesday to send in reinforcements to fight forest fires that continue to tear through Siberia.

Wildfires have ripped through Siberia's forests with growing intensity in recent years, which Russian weather officials and environmentalists have linked to climate change and underfunded forestry management services.

Putin ordered Russia's emergencies ministry to "increase the group for extinguishing fires" and "raise the intensity of the work of aviation" in one of Siberia's hardest-hit regions of Yakutia.

The emergencies ministry branch in Yakutia said Tuesday that more than 4,200 people were currently fighting the fires. More than 9,500 tonnes of water had been dropped from the air onto the blazes, it added.

But Moscow's weather monitoring institute Rosgidromet said the situation in Yakutia -- Russia's coldest and largest region -- remains one of the "most difficult" in the country.

In the vast and sparsely populated region nearly five times the size of France, blazes have burned through almost 8.7 million hectares (21.4 million acres), according to Russia's forestry agency.

The total burned area is quickly approaching the annual average since 2000 of 8.9 million hectares for the entire country.

During a visit to Yakutia last month, local firefighters told AFP that they lacked the people, equipment and resources to deal with the scale of the wildfires.

Moreover, at least ten people have died in raging wildfires in Algeria as firefighters battle more than 31 blazes amid blistering temperatures and tinder-dry conditions, officials said Tuesday.

Photographs posted on social media show huge walls of flame and billowing clouds of smoke towering over villages in the forested hills of the Kabylie region, east of the capital Algiers. Algeria is the latest Mediterranean country to be hit by wildfires, after blazes hit Greece, Turkey and Cyprus.

Meteorologists said the temperature would hit 46 degrees Celsius (115 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, and the country is also struggling with severe water shortages. Fires were reported in multiple locations in 14 districts, 10 of them around Tizi Ouzou, one of the most populous cities in Kabylie.

Another person died in a fire near Tizi Ouzou, the Ennahar television channel reported. Major fires were also reported in Jijel, Bejaia, Bouira, Guelma, Khenchela and Setif.

Arson has been blamed for several major fires in recent years. Last month, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered a bill to stiffen punishments for starting a forest fire, with sentences of up to 30 years in prison -- and possible life imprisonment, if the fire results in death. -AFP









