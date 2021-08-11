Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 August, 2021, 8:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shakib world’s first to have 1000 runs, 100 wickets in T20i

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Shakib world’s first to have 1000 runs, 100 wickets in T20i

Shakib world’s first to have 1000 runs, 100 wickets in T20i

Bangladeshi world famed all rounder Shakib Al Hasan emerged as the only crickter in the world to score 1000 runs and grabbed 100 wickets in T20I Cricket on Monday.
Shakib, who entered the field against Australia in the 5th and last match of the T20 series on Monday with 98 wickets, reached the milestone of grabbing 100 wickets dismissing Aussie captain Mathew Wade (22 runs) and Aston Turner (1) in his 83 innings of 84 T20 matches in Mirpur.
He finally grabbed four wickets conceding nine runs with a maiden in 3. 4 over spell raising his tally to 102 wickets and was adjudged player of the match and player of the series against Australia.
Shakib, who completed 1000 runs in T20 long time ago, presently scored 1718 runs to be the 2nd Bangladeshi crickter in the format after Tamim Iqbal, who made 1758 runs in 78 matches.
Indian captain Virat Kohli topped the list contributing 3159 runs in 90 matches .
Shakib is the second bowler to complete 100 wickets in the format after Sri Lanka's retired bowler Lasith Malinga, who grabbed 107 wickets , also in 83 innings of 84 matches.
With the day's feat, Bangladesh earned a thumping win by a big margin of 60 runs, their second-biggest in terms of runs in the fifth and final T20I on Monday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
While chasing a target of 123, Australia tumbled for 62- their lowest total in T20Is . Their previous lowest in the format was 79 for 10 against England in 2005. Australia took only 13.4 over to get dismissed- they never lost all of their wickets in international cricket faster than this innings. Audtria lost seven wickets in 14 runs from 48 to 62.
Shakib gave away 50 in the previous game in four overs- his worst bowling figures in T20Is- and subsequently, Bangladesh lost the match by three wickets.
With the win in Monday's game, Bangladesh sealed the series 4-1. It was Bangladesh's first-ever series win against Australia in any format of international cricket. Before this series, Bangladesh faced Australia in four matches but lost all of them.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stones extends Man City contract to 2026
Pogacar’s UAE draft in George  Bennett
South Africa make 10 changes in Rugby team for Argentina Test
Djokovic withdraws from Cincinnati US Open tuneup
Post-Olympics spotlight shifts to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Messi, PSG set to complete signing
Seven greatest games of Messi
Moeen recalled for India second Test


Latest News
HC orders to admit 19 twins to VNSC
PM's online engagement tripled as pandemic grips Bangladesh
All offices, transport services resume Wednesday
Sinopharm's 17 lakh more vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
Canadian minister begins 3-day virtual visit to Bangladesh
Mamata distributes relief standing in knee-deep water
Taliban captures 7th Afghan provincial capital
MDs to raise demand for lifting interest rate limits
Writ in HC to stop eavesdropping on phone
BIWTA revokes 60 per cent fare hike
Most Read News
Sayonara Tokyo, bonjour Paris
Drive against anti-social activities must not end at the tails
Nagasaki marks atomic bomb anniversary with sombre ceremony
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud visits 'Bangabandhu Corner'
Banks to start normal operation hours from tomorrow
Delivering disability inclusive reproductive health services
Tigers wrap-up Aussies for 62 to hold trophy 4-1
New gas field with 68b CFT reserve found at Zakiganj
World shudders at ‘terrifying’ UN climate report
No decision yet on reopening of edn institutions, tourist spots
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft