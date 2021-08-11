

Shakib world’s first to have 1000 runs, 100 wickets in T20i

Shakib, who entered the field against Australia in the 5th and last match of the T20 series on Monday with 98 wickets, reached the milestone of grabbing 100 wickets dismissing Aussie captain Mathew Wade (22 runs) and Aston Turner (1) in his 83 innings of 84 T20 matches in Mirpur.

He finally grabbed four wickets conceding nine runs with a maiden in 3. 4 over spell raising his tally to 102 wickets and was adjudged player of the match and player of the series against Australia.

Shakib, who completed 1000 runs in T20 long time ago, presently scored 1718 runs to be the 2nd Bangladeshi crickter in the format after Tamim Iqbal, who made 1758 runs in 78 matches.

Indian captain Virat Kohli topped the list contributing 3159 runs in 90 matches .

Shakib is the second bowler to complete 100 wickets in the format after Sri Lanka's retired bowler Lasith Malinga, who grabbed 107 wickets , also in 83 innings of 84 matches.

With the day's feat, Bangladesh earned a thumping win by a big margin of 60 runs, their second-biggest in terms of runs in the fifth and final T20I on Monday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

While chasing a target of 123, Australia tumbled for 62- their lowest total in T20Is . Their previous lowest in the format was 79 for 10 against England in 2005. Australia took only 13.4 over to get dismissed- they never lost all of their wickets in international cricket faster than this innings. Audtria lost seven wickets in 14 runs from 48 to 62.

Shakib gave away 50 in the previous game in four overs- his worst bowling figures in T20Is- and subsequently, Bangladesh lost the match by three wickets.

With the win in Monday's game, Bangladesh sealed the series 4-1. It was Bangladesh's first-ever series win against Australia in any format of international cricket. Before this series, Bangladesh faced Australia in four matches but lost all of them. -UNB







