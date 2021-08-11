Black and white outfits advance to fourth place



A moment of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match between Mohammedan Sporting Club (black and white) and Brothers Union (orange) on Tuesday at Bangladesh Army Stadium, Dhaka. photo: BFF

It was the first BPL match this venue had ever hosted and that way the match became part of the venue's history.

In the match, 26-year old local midfielder Sahed Hossain Miah opened the net for Mohammedan SC in the 41st minute while Mali's striker Souleymane Diabate doubled the team's lead in the 83rd minute. The opponents failed to reduce the margin till the long whistle.

In the meantime, the BPL lost its appeal as Bashundhara Kings had confirmed to keep the title of BPL. It was confirmed after the team secured a total of 55 points with four matches yet to play and there were none to make to that level even they could win all the remaining matches. The toppers had 15 points more than the immediate challengers. As a result the league race is finished, in a sense.

In the next matches on Thursday, Arambagh Krira Sangha will face Bashundhara Kings at Shaheed B Stadium at capital city's Kamalapur while Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will engage with Uttar Baridhara Club at Bangabandhu National Stadium at 4:00pm.









