

No NZ WC player in squad for Bangladesh tour

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee all will remain at home during their trip to Bangladesh.

Tom Latham will lead the Kiwis in dearth of Williamson, where Finn Allen, Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Nicholls and Will Young are the known faces though they are not the regular Blackcaps customers.

New Zealand are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on August 24 to play five T20i matches starting on September 1. The following matches are slated for September 3, 5, 8 and 10 respectively.

CNZ however, confirmed their World Cup line-up in an unprecedented 32-man white ball squad to handle a heavy workload over the next four months.

New Zealand squad for Bangladesh tour:

Tom Latham (capt), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears (T20 only), Blair Tickner, Will Young.

New Zealand T20 WC squad:

Kane Williamson (capt), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.











