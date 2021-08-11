3.5 km muddy road causes public suffering at Baraigram



The photo shows the muddy road that causes public suffering at Baraigram. photo: observer

This road stretch is ranging from Mahanandogachha to Gurumshail Battala in the upazila.

People of these villages including Mahanandogachha, Baghait, Kujail and Kundupara are used to commute through Mahanandogachha-Gurumshail road. To make communication with Bonpara and Upazila Sadar, it is the main road for them.

This rainy season it has turned more muddy and deplorable; locals have to round about 15-16 km to go to Upazila Sadar , seven km away.

In bringing crops from Chinadanga Beel (a water body), farmers are also used to depend on the road. It is also the only path for people of surrounding areas; using the road they have to bring their agro-products and other commodities to Bonpara Bazar, Laxmikoul and Baghait Bazar.

Students of Baraigram Government College, Bongram Degree College, Bonpara Government Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mahila College, Baghait High School, Jalora Primary School and Mahanandogachha Hafezia Madrassa use it.

A visit made recently found the entire road deplorable with mud, having small and big potholes here and there; many transports were seen halted to move; and commuters were seen walking with their clothes lifted above knees and with their shoes, sandals, and baggage in hands.

To bring in paddy and jute from Chinadanga Beel by bullock cart or van farmers are suffering immensely.

Van driver Abdul Malek said, "I am pulling laden van myself and two aides. But due to muddy condition, it is difficult to move the van."

Local Union Member Alam Hossain said, the road is metalised from both ends; only 3.5 km in the middle is muddy. "I demanded of local MP and authorities concerned for metalising this 3.5 km as early as possible."

