Wednesday, 11 August, 2021, 8:07 AM
Obituary

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Our Correspondents

Maulana Ali Hossain
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Maulana Ali Hossain, former principal of Ramgati Rabbania Fazil Madrasa in the district, died on Saturday night. He was 65.
His namaz-e-janaza was held in Char Badam area in Ramgati Upazila on Sunday morning.
Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.
He left wife, one daughter and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.
Dr Sirajul Islam
BARISHAL: Dr Sirajul Islam, former teacher of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, died of coronavirus at 9:30pm on Thursday. He was 95.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Barishal Muslim Graveyard Anjuman-e-Islam Ground after Jum'a prayer on Friday.
Later, he was buried at the graveyard.
He left one son, on daughter and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.


