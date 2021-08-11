Three die after drinking toxic liquor in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Aug 10: Three people died after drinking toxic liquor in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as Wahab, 30, son of Hafijul, Abdul, 32, son of Sikim, and Abu Taher, 50, residents of the upazila.

Shialkol Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abdul Mannan Sheikh said they sometimes drink liquor.

However, the trio drank liquor at night.

Later, all of them died, the UP chairman added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sirajganj Sadar Police Station Bahauddin Faruqi said two of the deceased were buried on Monday morning.

No case was filed in this connection.

However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.





