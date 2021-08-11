Trader stabbed dead in Mymensingh

MYMENSINGH, Aug 10: Miscreants stabbed a trader to death in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Mainul Hasan Palash, 30, was the son of late Abul Kashem, a resident of Charsreerampur Village under the upazila. He was a mobile phone trader and a bKash agent.

The victim's cousin Zahid Hasan said Palash closed off his shop on Sunday night for home. But, he did not returned.

Later, locals spotted the body beside a road at the village.

He used to carry several lakh money in cash as he was an agent for bKash and Nagad, mobile financial services. Miscreants might have killed him to snatch away the money, he added.

Officer-in-Charge of Gouripur Police Station Khan Abdul Halim Siddiqi confirmed the incident.





