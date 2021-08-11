Lighting kills father, son in Bogura

BOGURA, Aug 10: Father and son were killed in lighting strikes in the district on Monday at 7pm.

The deceased were identified as Gupichandra, 35, son of Chandi Chandra of Paikorh Hindupara and his son Milon Chandra, 13.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kahalu Police Station (PS) Ambar Hossain confirmed the matter.

OC said, Gupichandra and his son Milon were planting chilli saplings in a field in the evening when the lightning strike hit them, killing them on spot.





