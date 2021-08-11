Covid-19: 22 more people die, 529 more infected in 7 districts

A total of 22 more people died of and 529 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 7 districts- six districts under Barishal Division and Narayanganj District, on Monday and Tuesday.

BARISHAL: Six people died of Covid-19 infection in the division in the last 24 hours ending on Monday at 8:30am.

With symptoms 15 died in isolation ward of the Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH).

Of the corona death, one died in SBMCH while five others died in different hospitals of six districts in the division.

One died in Barishal District, one in Bhola, two in Patuakhali and two in Barguna District.

Of the tested people, 388 found positive. The number of total infected in the division was 38,684. The number of total death was 553. Of the total infected, 21,192 have recovered. The rate of recovery was 57.29 per cent.

According to Department of Health (DoH) sources, total infected people in Barishal District were 15,866 ,and the number of death was 182. In Patuakhali, the number of infected people was 5,300 and that of death was 96. In Bhola, the number of the infected was 5,084 and that of the death was 57. In Pirojpur, the number of the infected was 4,775 and that of death was 75. In Barguna, the number of the infected was 3,342 and that of the death was 77. In Jhalakti, the number of infected people was 4,317 and that of the death was 68.

According to the DoH data, a total of 344 died in corona ward of the SBMCH and 885 died with symptoms in its crona isolation ward. The rest of the corona positive people died in different hospitals of six districts under the division.

PIROJPUR: One died of corona infection while 99 tested positive in the last 24 hours in the district. With the new cases, the total infection toll stood at 4,874. The death toll stood at 76.

Civil Surgeon Dr. Md. Hasanaat Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information on Tuesday. So far, 3,001 infected people have recovered.

According to District Corona Cell office sources, 24 cases were filed by mobile courts for breaching health guidelines. Tk 6,520 was fined.

The mobile courting was conducted by Upazila Nirbahi Officers, (UNOs), Assistant Commissioners (ACs- Land) and executive magistrates.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Forty-two more people have contracted coronavirus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Palash Kumar Saha confirmed the matter on Tuesday morning.

With the new cases, the number of the virus cases in the upazila rose to 2,179.

Samples of 80 people were collected in the last 24 hours. Of them, 42 people tested positive for the virus with the positivity rate of 52 per cent, Dr Palash said.

However, 1,774 people have made recovery from the virus while 57 died with coronavirus-like symptoms, he added.





