Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Three people including a schoolgirl allegedly committed suicide in three districts- Chapainawabganj, Natore, and Moulvibazar, on Monday and Tuesday.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Ajam Ali, 32, was the son of Enamul Haque, a resident of Abhimannapur Village under Gomastapur Union in the upazila.

Family members spotted the hanging body from a mango tree in the house in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Gomastapur Police Station (PS) Selim Reza.

NATORE: A schoolgirl committed suicide by screwing her scarf with neck in her bedroom at village Boromoyna under Walia Union of Lalpur Upazila on Monday.

She was identified as Smriti Khatun, 15, daughter of Aminul Islam of that village and a student of class nine of Nandan High School of the upazila.

Local people and police said, the actual cause of her death was not known. She committed suicide while her father went to agriculture field to work in the morning. At that time she closed the door of the room and committed suicide.

Sub-Inspector of Lalpur PS Krishna Mohon Sarker informed that the body was recovered and sent to the morgue for an autopsy after the incident.

In this connection a case has been registered with the PS, he added.

MOULVIBAZAR: A young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself at Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Subhashish Singh, 25, was the son of Radhamoni Singh of Tilakpur Village under the upazila.

Family members found him hanging from the ceiling in the house. They rescued him and took him to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex where the-on duty doctor declared him dead.

Kamalganj PS Inspector (Investigation) Sohel Rana confirmed the matter.







