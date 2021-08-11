20,000 villagers suffer for riskey bridge at Agailjhara



The rickety iron bridge in Agailjhara Upazila. photo: observer

Slabs of the bridge have got broken. The bridge has turned a death trap.

In 1996, the bridge was built over a canal adjacent to houses of Amjed Ali Hawladar, Nazem Ali Sikdar, and Darga Sharif Jam-e-Masjid in Purbopara of Uttar Shihipasha Village under Goila Union in the upazila. The construction of the bridge was financed by Zila Prishad.

But due to lack of repairing after construction, the bridge has turned risky for the last six years. It has now been unusable.

Around 20,000 people of five villages are using the risky bridge as they have no other alternative.

Locals raised money themselves and repaired the bridge with wood planks. But it got broken again due to plyng of motor cycle, rickshaw and van.

Chairman of Goil Union Md Shafikul Hossain Titu Talukdar termed the bridge as very important and said the problem will be solved soon.

Upazila LGED (Local Government Engineering Department) Engineer Raj Kumar Gain said, the condition of the bridge is very deplorable; a project is being prepared to repair it. If allocation is granted, the repairing will begin soon, he added.









