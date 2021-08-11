Video
Wednesday, 11 August, 2021, 8:07 AM
Home Countryside

16 held in 4 dists

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Our Correspondents

At least 16 people have been arrested on different charges  in four districts- Rajshahi, Bagura, Dinajpur and Pirojpur, recently.
RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have detained two alleged drug peddlers with 200 yaba tablets in Charghat Upazila of the district.
The detained persons are Akkas Milon Hossain, 32, and Rashedul Islam, 35.
On information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Baladiar area and arrested them with the contraband pills around 5:30pm on Monday, RAB sources said on Tuesday.
The detained people along with the seized pills were handed over to police after filing of a case with Charghat Police Station (PS).
In another drive, RAB members arrested a drug dealer along with 548 bottles of liquor in the district on Saturday night.
Arrested Firoz Mollah, 29, is a resident of Kumarpara Village under Boalia PS in the district.
RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in South Naodapara area under Shah Makhdum PS at around 9pm, and arrested Firoz with the liquor. A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against Firoz with Shah Makhdum PS.
BOGURA: Detective Branch (DB) of police detained two people along with 200 yaba tablets at Sadar Upazila of the district early Monday.
Detained persons are Md Shahin, 34, a resident of Palsha Pashchimpara area, and Md Ansar Ali, 32, of Phulbaria, under the upazila. They are accused in seven cases including of robbery and drugs, police said.
On information, a team of DB police conducted a drive in Matidali area in the district town at about 3:00am and detained them along with the drugs. A drug case was filed with Bogura Sadar PS in this connection.
Md Abdur Razzaq, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bogura DB police, confirmed the matter.
DINAJPUR: Police detained 10 suspected gamblers at Birampur upazila in the district on Sunday night.
Birampur PS OC Suman Kumar Mahanta said, on information, a team of the law-enforcers conducted a drive in Dhelupara Village at night and detained 10 gamblers along with Tk 2,000 in cash.
After filing of a case under the Gambling Act, they were produced before the court on Monday morning, the OC added.
PIROJPUR: Detective branch (DB) Police, in a drive, arrested a young man along with 50 yaba tablets in the district town on Thursday night.
The arrested person is Arif Hossain, 19, son of Kawshar Hossain, a resident of Basanta Pool area in the town.
DB police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Inspector Md Zakaria conducted a drive in Basanta Pool area at around 8pm and arrested him with the yaba tablets.


