Three electrocuted in three districts

Three people including a schoolgirl were electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Chattogram, Gaibandha and Kishoreganj, in three days.

HATHAZARI, CHATTOGRAM: A construction worker died from electrocution in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Sagor, 20, was the son of Abul Kashem of Dewan Nagar Miaji Para area under Hathazari municipality.

Witnesses said Sagor came in contact with a live electric wire while working in a construction site at ward No.2 of Mekhal Union, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to a private hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Mekhal Union Parishad Chairman Md Jasim Uddin confirmed the matter.

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A farmer was electrocuted in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Khalil Mia, 35, son of Matin Mia, was a resident of Sreekala Borobari Village under Jamalpur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Khalil Mia came in contact with a live electric wire while he was working in the house at around 7am, which left him dead on the spot.

Jamalpur Union Parishad Member Mafizal Haque confirmed the incident.

KISHOREGANJ: A schoolgirl was electrocuted in Karimganj Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

Deceased Srabonti Akter, 14, was the daughter of Delowar Hossain, a resident of Fotergop Village in the upazila. She was a student of Karimganj Pilot Girls' High School.

Local sources said Srabonti came in contact with live electricity while switching on a television in the house at noon, which left her critically injured.

She was rushed to Karimganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over the the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Karimganj Police Station Mominul Islam confirmed the incident.







