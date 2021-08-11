Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 August, 2021, 8:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three electrocuted in three districts

Published : Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondents

Three people including a schoolgirl were electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Chattogram, Gaibandha and Kishoreganj, in three days.
HATHAZARI, CHATTOGRAM: A construction worker died from electrocution in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Sagor, 20, was the son of Abul Kashem of Dewan Nagar Miaji Para area under Hathazari municipality.
Witnesses said Sagor came in contact with a live electric wire while working in a construction site at ward No.2 of Mekhal Union, leaving him critically injured.
He was rushed to a private hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Mekhal Union Parishad Chairman Md Jasim Uddin confirmed the matter.
SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A farmer was electrocuted in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
Deceased Khalil Mia, 35, son of Matin Mia, was a resident of Sreekala Borobari Village under Jamalpur Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Khalil Mia came in contact with a live electric wire while he was working in the house at around 7am, which left him dead on the spot.
Jamalpur Union Parishad Member Mafizal Haque confirmed the         incident.
KISHOREGANJ: A schoolgirl was electrocuted in Karimganj Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
Deceased Srabonti Akter, 14, was the daughter of Delowar Hossain, a resident of Fotergop Village in the upazila. She was a student of Karimganj Pilot Girls' High School.
Local sources said Srabonti came in contact with live electricity while switching on a television in the house at noon, which left her critically injured.
She was rushed to Karimganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over the the deceased's family members without autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Karimganj Police Station Mominul Islam confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3.5 km muddy road causes public suffering at Baraigram
Obituary
Three die after drinking toxic liquor in Sirajganj
Trader stabbed dead in Mymensingh
Lighting kills father, son in Bogura
Covid-19: 22 more people die, 529 more infected in 7 districts
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
20,000 villagers suffer for riskey bridge at Agailjhara


Latest News
HC orders to admit 19 twins to VNSC
PM's online engagement tripled as pandemic grips Bangladesh
All offices, transport services resume Wednesday
Sinopharm's 17 lakh more vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
Canadian minister begins 3-day virtual visit to Bangladesh
Mamata distributes relief standing in knee-deep water
Taliban captures 7th Afghan provincial capital
MDs to raise demand for lifting interest rate limits
Writ in HC to stop eavesdropping on phone
BIWTA revokes 60 per cent fare hike
Most Read News
Sayonara Tokyo, bonjour Paris
Drive against anti-social activities must not end at the tails
Nagasaki marks atomic bomb anniversary with sombre ceremony
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud visits 'Bangabandhu Corner'
Banks to start normal operation hours from tomorrow
Delivering disability inclusive reproductive health services
Tigers wrap-up Aussies for 62 to hold trophy 4-1
New gas field with 68b CFT reserve found at Zakiganj
World shudders at ‘terrifying’ UN climate report
No decision yet on reopening of edn institutions, tourist spots
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft