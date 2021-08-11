Bailey bridge collapse kills one in Shariatpur



The bailey bridge that collapsed on Tuesday in Shariatpur. photo: observer

Deceased Nayan Bepari, 30, was the son of Moniruddin Bepari of Swarnaghosh Village in Shariatpur Sadar Upazila.

Four injured ones are: Mojibar Sardar, 60, Abu Taher, 40, Chhabed Khan, 55, and Delowar Hawladar, 38. They were admitted to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital. Another one was released after primary treatment.

Shariatpur fire service forces were carrying out rescue work.

Locals said, a bridge is under-construction in the same place. So vehicles were using the bailey bridge.

On the way from Shariatpur to Naria, a stone-loaded truck broke the bridge in Balakhana area and got overturned in a ditch. At that time six workers were crushed.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shariatpur Palong Model Police Station Md Akter Hossain said, the body of the worker was sent to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy report.

Of the five injured, four were undergoing treatment, OC added.





