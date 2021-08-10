Our hunger key in series victory against Australia: Mahmudullah

Photo: BSS





Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad pointed out that the players showed their character and hunger, which was key in winning the five-match Twenty20 International series against a team like Australia.





This was the first bilateral T20 International between the two sides and Bangladesh made it memorable by demonstrating a remarkable performance.





Bangladesh won the first game by 23 runs, second one by five wickets and third match by 10 runs to confirm the series. Australia then took the fourth match home with a hard-fought three-wicket victory but Bangladesh clawed back again to win the last game by 60 runs, bowling out Australia for their lowest 62 runs in 13.4 overs.





The 60-run victory was Bangladesh's second largest in this format, after their 71-run victory against Ireland. It was however Australia's fourth biggest defeat in this format.





"The boys showed a lot of character and hunger to win a series against a team like Australia. We executed our plans really well. Obviously it was hard for the batters, but we did well to keep getting 120-130," said Mahmudullah, who dedicated the series victory to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family in the month of mourning.





"All the bowlers worked really well together. The development has been increasing quite nicely. In Zimbabwe and here, the fast bowlers and spinners have worked really hard. They have kept their nerve in crunch moments, that's what matters in T20s, there will be pressure moments."





Knowing that the bowlers will be key in this extremely slow pitch, Mahmudullah said he had discussed with bowlers at length before the series began.





"In that part management supported well so it was a good team effort. Before starting the series I had a chat with the bowlers that it will be a responsibility on them and they should win the game," he remarked.





The T20 captain of Bangladesh also said that the country had already proved how tougher opponents they are at home and anyone visiting here now would feel the heat.





"But it was a good team effort. The way the boys fought every game was really pleasing to see. We always felt that in our backyard we are a very good team. We can't let anything go past," he opined.





"We'll be challenging whoever comes to play in Bangladesh and we'd like to win every series. Though the ranking doesn't show it, I have always felt we have very good potential to be a very good team in T20Is," he concluded.



