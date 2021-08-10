20m people go below poverty line: Fakhrul

"During the coronavirus pandemic period twenty million people in the country have gone below the poverty line due to the government's indifference," said BNP Secretary General

Mirza Fakrul Islam Algamir.

BNP Secretary General made the statement while addressing a virtual discussion meeting on the occasion of the fifth death anniversary of BNP chairperson's advisory council member Fazlur Rahman Patal on Monday.

Mirza Fakhrul said the government has completely destroyed the country's economy by corruption. The country's GDP, export, imports and production are declining and many businesses have closed. All these affected common people's daily income.

The rickshaw pullers, farm laborers, small traders and workers have become completely unemployed. They are not getting daily food for their family. But the government is misleading the people of the country by propagating false development story, Mirza Fakhrul said.

The government has no goal in this regard, said Fakhrul Islam and complained, "The Government is only busy with suppressing the opposition party."

The government has completely failed to deal with the coronavirus situation only because of bureaucracy, Fakrul Islam said.

"At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, we asked the government to hold a national convention and include all political parties, experts, social organizations and NGOs."

"The people of the country are not getting treatment today because the government did not listen to us that day," added BNP Secretary General.

Regarding Khaleda Zia's physical condition he said BNP Chairperson is recovering from coronavirus infection but her kidney problem has deteriorated. She also needs advanced treatment for her heart and other problems.

Mirza Fakhrul said the youth should take to the streets to save the country from this government. "We all have to move forward together to restore democracy in the country."

He said political unity must be created to overthrow the government.







