CID probing allegation of money laundering against Pori Moni and gong

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is investigating the allegations of money laundering by actress Pori Moni, producer Nazrul Islam Raj, models Faria Mahabub Piyasha and Marium Akter Mou and some of the other people arrested during recent drives.

Pori Moni who is now in remand in the case filed with Banani Police Station under the Narcotics Control Act was arrested in a raid at her Banani residence in the capital on August 4. The elite force also claimed to have seized a huge quantity of foreign liquor, the drug LSD and drug paraphernalia from her house.

An official of CID told on Monday that money laundering is also connected

with Narcotics. He added that her bank accounts and other illegal money transactions were also under scrutiny.

The CID is reviewing the call list of actress Pori Moni and mobile phone of model Faria Mahbub Piyasha.

During the interrogation of one of them, model Piyasha has leaked shocking information about the smuggling of diamonds and gold.

Admitting her close relationship with the businessman Dilip Kumar Agarwal, Piyasha said the businessman has a separate penthouse in Gulshan.

The CID now has a close-up photo of Piyasa with the businessman and a record of a conversation with Piyasa on a mobile phone.

Not only Dilip Agarwal, , but also many well-known personalities of the country's prestigious industries, banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and multinational companies used to visit Pori Moni and Piyasha at the Gulshan house, said actress Pori Moni, model Piyasha, Mau and producer Nazrul during interrogation.

Sheikh Omar Faruque, Additional Deputy Inspector General of CID, told this to journalists at the CID Head Office at Malibagh in the capital on Sunday afternoon.

"We are getting the names of many people associated with them. We are examining the names divulged by the actress and the models," he said.

The official said they got the names while interrogating Pori Moni, models Fariha Mahbub Piyasha and Mariam Akter Mou, and other people arrested. He declined to speak further for the sake of the ongoing investigation.

Legal action will be taken only after they are 100 per cent confirmation of the involvement of those whose names they have mentioned in the interrogation.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has assured that no one will be harassed without specific allegations even though the news of the list of names of many people who have a 'relationship' with actress Pori Moni and model Faria Mahbub Piyasha has spread. Asked about this, Home Minister Kamal said, "No one will be harassed without specific allegations.

Asked whether the remanded girlfriend or Piyasha has mentioned anyone's name, he said, "What if someone's name is mentioned? Verification - No sorting. "You (journalists) preach well that no one will be harassed."

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Shafiqul Islam on Monday said there is no move to make a list of those businessmen or others who visited residences of film actress Pori Moni, Faria Mahbub Piyasha and Mariam Akhter Mou.

The DMP Commissioner made the remark at his office on Monday noon while talking to newsmen from various dailies.

Shafiqul Islam said police have found information that a certain group is extorting various people, threatening to circulate their photos or videos with Pori Moni, Faria Mahbub and Mariam.

Meanwhile, two or three businessmen have sought intervention from the Home Minister to protect themselves from the extortionists. Police will take action if the victims provide information about the extortionists.

The DMP Commissioner advised the victims to record calls of the extortionists and submit those to the police. He also made a request to inform local police stations or DMP about these extortionists.

The Dhaka police chief said three businessmen so far communicated with DMP seeking protection from such extortionists.

Frightened of being exposed, a businessman in Gulshan area sought assistance from the DMP Commissioner. The commissioner said it is not illegal to have relations with anyone unless a complaint is made.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Monday sought the transfer of 10 cases, including the cases of actress Pori Moni, Helena Jahangir and Raj Multimedia proprietor Nazrul Islam Raj.

The elite force sent a letter to the Police Headquarter seeking approval to take over the investigation of the cases, said RAB Legal and Media wing Director Commander Khandakar Ala Moin.

Actor Pori Moni was arrested by RAB after conducting raid at her Banani residence on August 4 last. Later, RAB said they seized liquor and drugs from her residence.

On the same night, producer Nazrul Islam Raj was arrested. Later, separate cases were filed against them under the Liquor and Narcotics Act.

Besides, models Piyasha and Mou were arrested from Baridhara and Mohammadpur areas respectively at midnight on August 1.





