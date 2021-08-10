Video
Tuesday, 10 August, 2021
Home Front Page

RAB recovers truncated body of college principal in Savar

Published : Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members on Monday recovered six body parts of a missing college principal buried on the premises of his own institution in Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka.
Deceased Mintoo Chandra Barman, 36, was the principal of Savar Residential School and College. He hailed from Hatibandha upazila in Lalmonirhat district.
RAB said Mintoo's two colleagues have killed him in a classroom of the college and then cut his body into six pieces.
They, later, dumped the head in a ditch in city's Ashkona and buried five other pieces underneath the college ground, said RAB-4 Commander Lt Commander Rakib Mahmud Khan.
The elite force detained three persons in this connection. They are Motaleb, Rabiul and his nephew Badsha.  He said teachers used to take coaching classes of students inside the college as the educational institutions remained closed due to coronavirus.
The number of Mintoo's students was higher than other teachers that caused anger among them, RAB official said adding, moreover, there had been a conflict among them over the ownership of the institution.
As a sequel to the conflict, on July 7, Mintoo's colleagues planned to kill him.  As per the plan, they called Mintoo in Room No 106 around 11:00pm on July 13. They hit Mintoo on the head with a hammer and then cut his body into six pieces. Later, the body parts were buried under the ground.
Mintoo's brother Deepak Chandra Barman lodged a general diary with Ashulia Police Station on July 22.
Later, three persons were detained in this connection.  After gleaning information from them, five body parts were recovered from the college in the afternoon.
The RAB official said Mintoo's colleagues went into hiding after the killing. Of them Rabiul was constantly changing his locations. They were detained from Abdullahpur area.


