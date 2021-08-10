Covid-19 claims two Observer family members



Guard of Honour presented to valient freedom fighter and journalist Abul Mansur Chowdhury at Kolapara Govt Primary School ground in Parshuram upazila of Feni after his Namaj-e-Janaja on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Abul Mansur Chowdhury, joint news editor of the Daily Observer, died of post- Covid complications on Monday. He was admitted as Covid-19 positive but later recovered from Covid-19 while being treated.

Quamrun Nahar Ruma, a former journalist of the Daily Observer and Assistant Professor of the Press Institute of Bangladesh (PIB) breathed her last on the same day at 6:00am of Coronavirus (Covid-19) at Impulse Hospital in Dhaka.

Funeral prayer of Abul Mansur Chowdhury was held at Kolapara Govt Primary School ground in Parshuram on Monday at 4:00pm.

He was laid to rest at his family graveyard at Kolapara in Feni. The burial took place after namaz-e-janaza and guard of honour given by officials at the school ground.

Abul Mansur Chowdhury

Abul Mansur started his career as a journalist after the Liberation. Prior to joining the Daily Observer, he held important positions in various newspapers, including The New Nation and The Daily Star.

Parashuram Upazila Muktijodha Sangsad Commander Humayun Shahriar said Abu Mansur Chowdhury was buried as a valiant freedom fighter.

Abul Mansur was the younger brother of late

Quamrun Nahar Ruma

The Daily Observer Correspondent Association (DOCA) expressed deep condolence at the demise of the senior journalist and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

DOCA President and General Secretary SM Zahid Hossain and Naresh Madhu respectively expressed deep condolences over his death and conveyed deep sympathy to his bereaved family.

The Daily Observer Executive Editor Akhtarul Haque on behalf of the journalists and employees of the newspaper condoled the deaths of both Abdul Mansur Chowdhury and Quamrun Nahar Ruma on Monday.

Feni Press Club President Shawkat Mahmud and General Secretary Arifur Rahman also expressed their condolences over Abul Mansur's death to his bereaved family.

Quamrun Nahar had been suffering from the deadly virus for a few days and was admitted to Holy Family Hospital in the city on Wednesday and transferred to life-support care of Impulse Hospital on Thursday.

Completing her higher studies in Mass Communication and Journalism (MCJ) at the University of Dhaka, she started her career as a Sports Reporter at the then Bangladesh Observer. Afterwards, she joined Daffodil International University as a lecturer in 2008. She had been serving as an Assistant Professor of the PIB. Shortly before that she worked for the Daily Observer as a Sub Editor. She is the wife of Daily Observer Sports Editor Khandaker Moshiur Rahman.

This energetic person who is survived by a host of students and fans was buried beside her mother's grave at her village home in Narsingdi.

The Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB), Daffodil International University (DIU) and several other organizations including Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA), Bangladesh Sports Journalist Association (BSJA) and Bangladesh Sports Journalist Community (BSJC) expressed condolences at her death.









